Bloom Equity Partner's GRC Solutions Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire BSI's Digital Trust Consulting Business Unit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloom Equity Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, GRC Solutions, has signed a definitive agreement to carveout the DTC business unit from BSI. This transaction further strengthens GRC Solutions' position as a leading provider of governance, risk management, and compliance solutions while significantly expanding its cybersecurity and digital trust consulting capabilities.The acquisition of DTC represents another milestone in Bloom Equity Partners' value creation strategy and commitment to driving accelerated growth and enhanced market positioning across its portfolio."The DTC acquisition exemplifies the transformational growth we seek to drive across our portfolio companies and our commitment to unlocking value through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance their market leadership," said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner at Bloom Equity Partners. "The combination of DTC's specialized digital trust and cybersecurity consulting expertise with GRC Solutions' established platform creates a compelling value proposition for clients facing increasingly complex regulatory and security challenges. This strategic transaction positions GRC Solutions for continued expansion in the high-growth cybersecurity consulting market."The DTC transaction also significantly expands GRC Solutions' international footprint and consulting capacity across EMEA, Japan, and the USA, positioning the company to better serve global enterprises with complex security and compliance requirements. The combined organization will offer clients an expanded portfolio of services while maintaining the high standards of excellence both companies are known for."The DTC acquisition allows GRC Solutions to truly elevate its offerings, creating a more comprehensive platform that can proactively address the evolving cybersecurity and compliance landscape for our global client base," said Jeff Hsiang, Partner at Bloom Equity Partners. "By integrating DTC’s specialized digital trust consulting expertise, we're not just expanding our capabilities; we're also empowering our clients with cutting-edge solutions designed to navigate increasingly complex digital risks. This transaction underscores Bloom Equity’s commitment to delivering measurable value in a rapidly changing market, and our capability to unlock opportunity from complex transactions."About GRC SolutionsFounded in 2002 as IT Governance Ltd, GRC Solutions is a market leader in IT and cybersecurity governance, risk management, and compliance solutions. The company provides consultancy, training, tools, and software solutions to meet diverse compliance needs across the UK, EU, and US.About Bloom Equity PartnersBloom Equity is a leading technology-focused private equity firm headquartered in New York City, currently deploying capital from Bloom Equity Partners Fund I. Bloom Equity partners closely with founders and management teams, leveraging operational resources and expertise to drive transformational growth in lower-middle-market software and tech-enabled business services companies.

