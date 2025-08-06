Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,027 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.3 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, August 6 -  

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 5.2 percent more than in August 2024.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Local Sales Tax Allocations - Aug. 2025

Recipient

Aug. 2025
Allocation  

Change from
Aug. 2024

Year-to-Date
Change
Cities   
 		$805.0M 4.5% 4.3%
Transit Systems $264.9M 5.4% 3.7%
Counties $77.4M 4.3% 5.0%
Special Purpose Districts $127.6M 10.4% 9.5%
Total $1.3B
 5.2% 4.7%

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts serves as the chief financial officer —  treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator — for the world's eighth-largest economy. The agency also administers statewide initiatives, including the Texas Broadband Development Office, State Energy Conservation Office, Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council, Texas college savings plans and more.

Stay up to date on the Texas economy, finances, tax collections, revenue estimates, treasury and more. Everything in our media center and Fiscal Notes pages, including helpful videos and infographics, can be reproduced with appropriate credit.

Was this email forwarded to you? You, too, can receive agency news

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.3 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more