New CDC campaign addresses youth substance use, mental health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Aug. 5 announced a new campaign educating youth ages 12-17 on substance use, mental health and how they are connected. The campaign includes facts about drugs, including prescription medications, and how they can lead to addiction and other health problems. It also includes tips and resources to help improve mental health and recognize the link between mental health and substance use.

