Analysis finds ACA plans seek to more than double last year’s median proposed premium increase

A new analysis published Aug. 6 by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF found that Health Insurance Marketplace insurers will propose a median premium increase of 18% for 2026. A previous analysis reported 15% based on preliminary findings. The new findings were examined from individual market filings, which provide additional details and are publicly available. The proposal more than doubles last year’s 7% median proposed increase.

Insurers are citing the increase on higher prescription drug costs as well as labor costs, inflation, the scheduled expiration of enhanced premium tax credits and impacts from tariffs. The report found that the expiring tax credits would increase out-of-pocket premium payments by more than 75% on average, while tariffs could increase costs of certain drugs, medical equipment and supplies. Final rates will be determined in late summer.