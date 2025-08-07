Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,706 in the last 365 days.

AHA to host new Healthier Together Conference in 2026

The AHA will host its inaugural Healthier Together Conference May 12-14, 2026, in Dallas. The new conference will highlight data-driven strategies and innovative approaches to expand access to care, advance person-centered interventions, strengthen hospital-community partnerships and explore collaborative solutions to reduce disparities in health outcomes and bolster resilience in health care. Leaders from across the country will collaborate and discuss ways to build stronger communities and achieve better health outcomes. LEARN MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA to host new Healthier Together Conference in 2026

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more