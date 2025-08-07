AHA to host new Healthier Together Conference in 2026

The AHA will host its inaugural Healthier Together Conference May 12-14, 2026, in Dallas. The new conference will highlight data-driven strategies and innovative approaches to expand access to care, advance person-centered interventions, strengthen hospital-community partnerships and explore collaborative solutions to reduce disparities in health outcomes and bolster resilience in health care. Leaders from across the country will collaborate and discuss ways to build stronger communities and achieve better health outcomes. LEARN MORE

