City steps up to support local jobs and the Canadian economy

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is putting local workers and Canadian businesses first. Council has approved changes to the City’s procurement policy that prioritize buying goods, services and construction from Canadian businesses, with a focus on supporting local suppliers right here in Hamilton. The City is also working closely with industry partners to ensure Canadian steel and aluminum is considered first for local infrastructure and construction projects.

These key changes will help protect and create more local jobs, support Canadian companies, and bolster the domestic economy in the face of U.S. trade tariffs and the current economic crisis. City departments will now prioritize purchasing from Canadian suppliers whenever possible, while continuing to ensure responsible spending and good value for taxpayers.

“Supporting Canadian business isn’t just good policy, it is essential for our economic resilience,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “A strong local, diversified economy is essential, and that means putting Hamilton suppliers and Canadian businesses first. We must invest in our local suppliers, protect our jobs, keep our steel town community strong and keep taxpayer dollars in Hamilton to ensure lasting economic benefits for the people who live and work here.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to stand behind Canadian businesses. They are the lifeblood of our community,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “We are proud to invest in our local economy and help keep our well-earned dollars right here in Hamilton and Canada.”

The City of Hamilton will continue working with local businesses and industry partners and will monitor trade developments and adjust its procurement policies and practices as needed in response to the evolving trade environment.

Quick Facts:

Council has increased the dollar thresholds to $133,800 for goods and/or services and $334,000 for construction for requesting quotes from bidders to empower departments to buy local more easily, while ensuring City procurement processes remain robust, fair and transparent.

While the policies have been brought forward and approved by the Council, City of Hamilton staff will be transitioning to these changes in the coming months. During the implementation period, the Procurement team will work with City departments to focus on Canadian and local businesses.

Additional Resources: