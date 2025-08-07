Melissa Chase Lends Her Voice to 'Vinnie the Brain’s Outrageous Adventure'

Radio legend Melissa Chase reads new children's book, “Vinnie the Brain’s Outrageous Adventure”

Radio legend and voice actor delivers the audiobook for a wonderful new children’s book

This is such a fun book. Lots of fun, education, and a wonderfully imagined adventure. I really enjoyed reading this book to all the children for whom it will be a favorite new book!” — Melissa Chase

FIRST WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Chase, award-winning radio personality, radio programmer, and professional voice actor, has delivered her skills to the audiobook version of “ Vinnie the Brain’s Outrageous Adventure ” by Ava Anderson. Chase, an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Station of the Year and named Programmer of the Year by the Media Alliance of Houston, is one of Houston’s most recognizable on-air personalities, along with countless radio commercials, TV voiceovers, and nearly two decades of radio programming experience.“This is such a fun book,” Melissa Chase said of “Vinnie the Brain’s Outrageous Adventure”. “As a mother of two, I know children’s books and this one is everything I want for my kids… and yours: lots of fun, education, and a wonderfully imagined adventure. I really enjoyed reading this book to all the children who listen to what is sure to be their favorite new book.”Most recently, Chase worked with Audacity/iHeartRadio/ Cox Media / Summit, as both an on-air personality and vice-president of programming. She hosts a podcast, Eye on Houston. She can be heard and seen on MTV, Design Network, Discovery Health and National Geographic Channel. She is also a serial volunteer, an active member of the National Charity League, and volunteers with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Make-A-Wish, CyFair Helping Hands, Houston Public Library and the Houston Food Bank.“Vinnie is just a normal school kid who loves to learn new things. His life is pretty average until he meets Theo the talking ant! Theo takes Vinnie on an amazing adventure exploring the underground world of the ant kingdom. Join Vinnie and Theo as they boldly go where no school kid has gone before on an OUTRAGEOUS adventure!” - Amazon description - https://amzn.to/4f70I9P “I hope everyone enjoys this book!” said Ava Anderson. “Melissa’s voice is perfect for my little book. She was able to convey the awe and excitement of Vinnie’s adventure. I can’t thank her enough for her time and professionalism.”“Vinnie the Brain’s Outrageous Adventure” by Ava Anderson is a new children's book that chronicles the adventure of Vinnie and his new friend, Theo the talking ant. Written for children up to 5 years old, the audiobook, read by Melissa Chase, is 28 minutes of fun, learning, and friendship. The audiobook is available at https://amzn.to/4f70I9P More information on Melissa Chase is available at https://www.melissachase.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.