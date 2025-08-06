Attorney General Ford Touts Legislative Victories in 2025 Session of the State Legislature

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford thanked the State Legislature for working with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in passing the office’s legislative priorities.

"I am extremely proud of the work the dedicated public servants in my office did for the people of Nevada in both the leadup to the legislative session and the recent months in Carson City,” said AG Ford. “With the Legislature's support, we passed laws that do exactly what the government should: protect people and use resources wisely. We gave our Medicaid fraud investigators sharper tools to stop waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars; expanded resources services for crime victims without creating new bureaucracy; and built on our historic efforts to support Nevadans impacted by the opioid epidemic. These are just a few of the reforms we advanced this legislative session — and like everything we do, they were rooted in accountability, efficiency and justice. Because I'll always fight to ensure Nevadans aren't left holding the bag when bad actors cut corners or break the law."

During his tenure as attorney general, AG Ford has viewed the ultimate goal of his position as ensuring justice for all Nevadans — instituting the motto “Our Job is Justice” soon after taking office. To that end, AG Ford has based his priorities on what he calls the “Five Cs”: consumer protection, constitutional rights, criminal justice and reform, client service and community engagement. These priority areas were kept in mind when drafting legislation for the 2025 Legislative Session and when working with lawmakers through sine die.

The bills sponsored by AG Ford and the OAG that were passed in the 2025 Legislative Session are as follows:

Assembly Bill 15 expands the subpoena power of the OAG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, as well as revises the legal punishments for failing to maintain certain Medicaid records.

expands the subpoena power of the OAG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, as well as revises the legal punishments for failing to maintain certain Medicaid records. Assembly Bill 19 revises some membership requirements of the Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group, including by requiring that the group include the executive director of the Department of Indigent Defense Services, or his or her designee, as well four members appointed by the attorney general.

revises some membership requirements of the Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group, including by requiring that the group include the executive director of the Department of Indigent Defense Services, or his or her designee, as well four members appointed by the attorney general. Assembly Bill 35 follows the advice of leading child safety advocates and changes the term “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material” in state statute.

follows the advice of leading child safety advocates and changes the term “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material” in state statute. Assembly Bill 45 creates a new system in the OAG by which victims of crimes can be notified of the custody status of an offender. The bill also changes the name of the Committee on Domestic Violence to the Committee on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and expands the responsibilities of that committee to include duties regarding sexual assault.

creates a new system in the OAG by which victims of crimes can be notified of the custody status of an offender. The bill also changes the name of the Committee on Domestic Violence to the Committee on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and expands the responsibilities of that committee to include duties regarding sexual assault. Assembly Bill 64 makes technical changes to the state Open Meeting Law.

makes technical changes to the state Open Meeting Law. Senate Bill 49 makes technical changes to the OAG’s consumer protection abilities, including to the responsibilities of the Bureau of Consumer Protection’ consumer's advocate. The bill also includes revisions to the ability of the Director of the Department of Business and Industry to levy administrative fines on those who engaged in deceptive trade practices.

makes technical changes to the OAG’s consumer protection abilities, including to the responsibilities of the Bureau of Consumer Protection’ consumer's advocate. The bill also includes revisions to the ability of the Director of the Department of Business and Industry to levy administrative fines on those who engaged in deceptive trade practices. Senate Bill 62 expands the definition of “victim” for the purposes of eligibility for compensation from the Fund for the Compensation of Victims of Crime to include a person targeted because of certain actual or perceived characteristics. These characteristics include race; color; religion; national origin; physical or mental disability; sexual orientation; and gender identity or expression.

expands the definition of “victim” for the purposes of eligibility for compensation from the Fund for the Compensation of Victims of Crime to include a person targeted because of certain actual or perceived characteristics. These characteristics include race; color; religion; national origin; physical or mental disability; sexual orientation; and gender identity or expression. Senate Bill 66 revises provisions governing the county in which an offender must file a postconviction petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

###