TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to announce new artificial intelligence and education partnerships with tech industry leaders

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will announce a new joint effort with some of the world’s leading tech companies to help better prepare California’s students and workers for the next generation of technology.

WHEN: Thursday, August 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

