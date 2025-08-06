TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to announce new artificial intelligence and education partnerships with tech industry leaders
SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will announce a new joint effort with some of the world’s leading tech companies to help better prepare California’s students and workers for the next generation of technology.
WHEN: Thursday, August 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8:30 p.m. on August 6, 2025. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
