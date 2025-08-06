RE: VSP BCI A-Troop East/Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child

See attached photo of Jeremy Bogie.

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4005557 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker STATION: A-Troop East, Bureau of Criminal Investigations CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 DATE/TIME: 2004-2007 INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Child ACCUSED: Jeremy Bogie AGE: 48 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In June 2025 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Jeremy Bogie for sexual assault of a minor that occurred between the years of 2004 and 2007. The investigation revealed that Bogie sexually assaulted a female from when the female was age 10 to12 years old that he knew, several times during these years. Based on the information learned, the Vermont State Police arrested Bogie on 8/6/25 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault with a child. Bogie was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility on a hold without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1300 hours on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury. No additional information is available at this time. Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause, which will be made public following the suspect’s arraignment. Anyone with any information reference this or other similar events, please contact Det SGT Lyle Decker: • St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. • Text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). • Call 844-84-VTIPS. • Visit https://vtips.us. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/25 COURT: Caledonia County LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility. BAIL: hold without bail Detective Sgt Lyle Decker Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

