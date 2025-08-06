ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer on Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophile in Sanctuary State Massachusetts

Too often sanctuary policies lead to the release of convicted child predators, murderers, and rapists into American communities

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Manuel Umana Solorzano, a criminal illegal alien and pedophile from El Salvador.

On August 1, Solorzano was arrested by local police and the U.S. Marshals Service. His charges include:

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14

Possession of Child Pornography

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Photographs of Sexual or Intimate Parts of Child

Statutory Rape of Child with a Five-Year Age Difference

Rape of a Child with Force

Lascivious Posing or Exhibition of a Child in the Nude

Resisting Arrest

Manuel Umana Solorzano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, entered the country at an unknown date and location and without inspection by an immigration officer.

“This pedophile should have never been in our country. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure local authorities don’t release this creep back into American neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, far too often sanctuary states like Massachusetts refuse to honor detainers to turn these criminal illegal aliens over to ICE. Instead, they release child predators and other violent criminals back into our neighborhoods. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove pedophiles from our country and protect America’s children.”

ICE detainers are legal requests to state or local law enforcement to hold illegal aliens in custody and turn them over to immigration authorities. These individuals often have prior deportation orders, criminal convictions, or pose national security or public safety threats.

DHS reaffirms our commitment to the American people—it will not be deterred by partisan attacks or activist pressure. ICE will continue placing detainers, enforcing immigration law, and defending public safety—because every American deserves to feel safe in their own neighborhood.

