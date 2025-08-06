WORST OF WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Sexual Predators

DHS calls on patriotic Americans to join ICE to help remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON — On August 5, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, and sexual predators. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling on patriotic Americans to join ICE today to help remove more of these barbaric criminals. To apply, visit: join.ice.gov.

“Murderers. Pedophiles. Rapists. These are the dirtbags ICE is arresting and removing from our country,” said Assistant Secretary McLaughlin. “We are delivering on President Trump’s promise to remove the worst of the worst. Serve your country today by signing up to join ICE and help us get these dirtbags out of our country.”

Worst of the worst ICE arrests from yesterday include the following:

Israel Cobian-Sandoval, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of homicide in Chicago, IL.

Rey Bautista-Osorio, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/cause serious injury in Wilson County, NC.

Edgar Allan Becerril, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault of a child and sexual assault of a child (6 counts) in Guadalupe County, TX.

Kevin Sosa-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of statutory rape in Sumner County, TN.

Simon Torres-De Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of rape in Franklin County, OH.

Join ICE law enforcement today to help DHS remove murderers, pedophiles, gang members, and other violent criminal illegal aliens. For more information or to apply, visit: join.ice.gov.

