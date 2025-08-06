The Speedway Slammer: A New Partnership with DHS and the State of Indiana to Expand Detention Space

Following Alligator Alcatraz, this marks the second state partnership to expand ICE detention space

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand ICE detention space by 1,000 beds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is partnering with the Indiana Department of Corrections and these beds will be available at the Miami Correctional Center. The Speedway Slammer will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE.

This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill. This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.

“COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds,” said Secretary Noem. “Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”