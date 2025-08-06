WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Takes Down Sexual Predators, Pedophiles, and Other Serial Criminals Over the Weekend

ICE continues putting America first by removing dangerous criminals who should have never been in the United States

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested multiple criminal illegal aliens, including sexual predators, pedophiles, and other serial criminals.

“ICE law enforcement never stops—even on the weekends they are out on the streets removing the worst of the worst from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE arrested these barbaric criminal illegal aliens this weekend. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. If you come to our country and break our laws, you will face consequences.”

Arrests from over the weekend included:

Feliciano Villarruel-Cabre, a 51-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault in Austin, TX.

Vitaly Fedorov, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine, convicted of burglary, drug possession, weapons violations, escape from custody, and fraud in Las Vegas, NV.

Ivan Zagada-Mendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual exploitation and exhibition of a minor in Aiken, SC.

Quintin Estrada-Soto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of assaulting a family member in Houston, TX.

Selvin Perez-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of assault in Baltimore County, MD.

Pedro Mejia-Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of three counts of indecent liberties with a child in Johnston County, NC.

Juan Pablo Vargas-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of soliciting/enticing a minor for indecent purposes via telecommunications in Las Vegas, NV.

Grabiel Ermenegildo Salinas-Tituana, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of forcible touching in Suffolk County, NY.

Isabel Funes-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of assault and battery of a police officer in Baltimore County, MD.

Alejandro Castellon-Plantillas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Boise, ID.

ICE continues to identify, arrest, and remove dangerous individuals who violate immigration laws and commit violent and exploitative crimes in U.S. communities. ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov

###