America First: All Job Gains Go to American-Born Workers as Illegal Immigration Enforcement Continues

President Trump, Secretary Noem’s Leadership Brings Boon to American Workers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued the following statement Monday as the latest jobs numbers showed America's economy is back to serving the American people under President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership and the hard work of DHS law enforcement.

“The July jobs report shows that as illegal aliens continue to exit the labor force, more Americans are finding steady and gainful employment. President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership is making America both safe and prosperous again,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“All illegal aliens are encouraged to leave the country by self-deporting using the CBP Home App to receive $1,000, a free flight, travel assistance, and the potential opportunity to come back the legal way. Don’t wait: leave today before it’s too late.”

In addition, since January 2025, the U.S. has collected more than $130 billion in tariffs, more than any of the last five full fiscal years. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, Customs and Border Protection has a 99.5% collection rate on tariffs – a rate that will only increase after President Trump ended the “de minimis” trade loophole.

For decades, the de minimis process has allowed synthetic opioids and illicit goods to flood the U.S. market resulting in untold numbers of Americans killed, disadvantaged U.S. businesses and consumers, and billions upon billions in lost revenue. Now, thanks to President Trump’s Executive Order, this loophole is closed and bad actors will be prevented from harming Americans and the U.S. economy through de minimis.

The Trump administration is putting the American people first, and the Department of Homeland Security is proud to enforce the laws ensuring peace and prosperity for the country.