Governor Newsom files request to expose taxpayer cost of Trump’s illegal National Guard deployment

Through the federal Freedom of Information Act, the Governor’s Office is requesting all documents and records to identify the total expenses incurred to activate the U.S. Marines and federalize the National Guard since June 7.

Shortly after the deployment began, the Department of Defense staff testified to Congress that the Pentagon would spend $134 million on this deployment.

Next week, a federal court will hear trial in Newsom v. Trump to hear evidence about the unlawful actions the federal government has used troops for in Southern California during this deployment.

Economic impact of this political theater

The military deployment and subsequent immigration raids are costing taxpayers millions and harming California’s economy. Private sector work attendance is down 3.1%, a drop comparable only to COVID-19 lockdown levels.

Governor Newsom recently met with local restaurant owners in the City of Bell and faith leaders in Downey to discuss the economic impact these indiscriminate immigration actions have had on their small business. Trump’s actions, including global tariffs and immigration raids, are expected to contract California’s economy later this year, impacting construction, hospitality, and agriculture, per a UCLA Anderson forecast.

Mass arrests, detentions, and deportations in California could cost the state’s economy $275 billion and eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue. The loss of immigrant workers, including undocumented individuals and those losing lawful status, would hinder projects (like rebuilding Los Angeles after wildfires), reduce food supply, and increase costs. In 2022, undocumented immigrants contributed $8.5 billion in state and local taxes, a figure that would rise to $10.3 billion if they could work lawfully.

Most Guardsmembers have demobilized

Nearly two months after the unlawful federalization of units of the California National Guard, and deployment of almost 5,000 soldiers in the Los Angeles area, 300 National Guard members remain. So far, 4,700 soldiers have demobilized. The President should allow the remaining soldiers to go back to their families, communities, and civilian professions.

Police off the streets, teachers out of classrooms

Of the 4,000 National Guard members sent to Los Angeles under Trump’s order, their servicemembers have been pulled from essential civilian duties such as medical and first responders, service workers, building trades contractors, law enforcement personnel, corrections officers, civil service and government workers, technology specialists, educators and teachers, and agriculture workers.

End the power grab now

The federal government’s actions in California are widely seen as detrimental, undermining military contributions and creating a chilling effect on the state. Both Republican and Democratic former governors agree that federalization violates the balance between state and federal government. A bipartisan group of 25 former governors filed a brief supporting Newsom v. Trump, urging the court to enforce state sovereignty and block the unprecedented federalization of the National Guard. Retired four-star admirals and generals, along with former Army and Navy secretaries, also filed an amicus brief outlining the grave risks of Trump’s illegal takeover of the CalGuard. Additionally, several veterans and veteran rights’ groups have united against the militarization of California.