Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for Interstate 229 Near Cliff Avenue/Exit 4 in Sioux Falls

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, an overnight lane closure will be in place for the southbound driving lane on Interstate 229 near exit 4 at Cliff Avenue. A second overnight lane closure for this same area is scheduled from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, until 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The overnight lane closures are planned for the contractor to set bridge girders for the new Interstate 229 southbound bridge at exit 4. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct I-229 exit 4 as a single point urban interchange. The prime contractor on this multi-year $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027.

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

