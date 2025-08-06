Submit Release
Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled for Interstate 229 Near Cliff Avenue/Exit 4 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: 
Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Contact:
Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, an overnight lane closure will be in place for the southbound driving lane on Interstate 229 near exit 4 at Cliff Avenue. A second overnight lane closure for this same area is scheduled from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, until 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

The overnight lane closures are planned for the contractor to set bridge girders for the new Interstate 229 southbound bridge at exit 4. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

This work is part of a larger project to reconstruct I-229 exit 4 as a single point urban interchange. The prime contractor on this multi-year $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027. 

Featured Project Information:
Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4

Sign Up for Text Notifications:
For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.  

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.


For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

