Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,624 in the last 365 days.

Comprehensive analysis of work of higher education institutions launched

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, held today the first meeting with the members of the Commission for the Analysis of the Work of Higher Education Institutions, established by the Government of Serbia at its session last week.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Comprehensive analysis of work of higher education institutions launched

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more