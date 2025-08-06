U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Unveils Proposed Rule to Unleash American Drone Dominance as Part of His Innovation Agenda

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled a new proposed rule – Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). This rule will unleash American innovation safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system.

For more information about the proposed rule, see our fact sheet.

"We are making the future of our aviation a reality and unleashing American drone dominance. From drones delivering medicine to unmanned aircraft surveying crops, this technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with the world," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Our new rule will reform outdated regulations that were holding innovators back while also enhancing safety in our skies. Thanks to President Trump, America – not China – will lead the way in this exciting new technology."

Previously, operators would have to get individual waivers or exemptions to use their drones without visual line of sight. These were approved on a case-by-case basis, and the process was cumbersome. By eliminating these requirements for BVLOS operations, the proposal will significantly expand the use-case for drone technologies in areas like: manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking, and the movement of products including lifesaving medications.

"Normalizing BVLOS flights is key to realizing drones’ societal and economic benefits," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "Package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, public safety, recreation, and flight testing are just some of the uses we expect to see as we enable these innovative technologies while maintaining the safety of our National Airspace System."

"Today’s NPRM is a bold, forward-looking step that helps unlock the full potential of BVLOS drone operations, transforming how we monitor infrastructure, deliver critical supplies, advance precision agriculture, and speed up emergency response. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are giving innovators a predictable, scalable pathway to conduct BVLOS missions, to ensure that the United States remains the global leader in drone technology. We look forward to public comment on this critical rulemaking," said Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The proposal also includes updated requirements for manufacturers, operators, and drone traffic-management services to keep BVLOS drones safely separated from each other and from manned aircraft.

Additional Information:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is a partner in developing this rule.

The FAA encourages people to submit comments in the Federal Register. The comment period will be open for 60 days following publication and will not be extended.

