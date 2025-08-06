Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island State Archives Install New Exhibit Featuring Archival Photos

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of a new State Archives exhibit, Picturing Rhode Island: Scenes and Sights from the State Archives.

The exhibit is installed in the windows of the State Archives and is viewable from Broad Street. It features photo collections spanning summer recreation, picturesque Ocean State locations, Rhode Island's industrial history, and historic places and landmarks.

The State Archives (33 Broad Street, Providence) is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The indoor exhibit, A Good for the Public: Public Social Welfare in Rhode Island, remains on display until December 2025. Appointments are not required.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

