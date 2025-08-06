OPINION: THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL: A TEXAS-SIZED WIN FOR RURAL HEALTHCARE

I’ve always pledged to fight for Texas, supporting rural families, farmers, ranchers, and small business owners who keep this state running. The Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law by President Trump, is more than just good legislation; it represents a much-needed investment in the future of rural America. It’s bold, timely, and precisely what we’ve been advocating for.

Too often, Washington passes bills that sound good in a press release but do little for the people who feed and fuel this country. But this time, they got it right. This bill provides real, lasting solutions, especially for rural healthcare, where the need is urgent.

Let’s be honest, in most urban areas, a hospital is just a few minutes away. However, in many parts of Texas, where we raise cattle, grow cotton, and instill strong values in our children, access to healthcare can be miles, sometimes hours, away. In an emergency, that delay can be the difference between life and death.

The Biden Administration has poured billions into programs that benefit bureaucracies and illegal immigrants, while rural hospitals continue to shut their doors. That’s not just bad policy; it’s a betrayal of the communities that keep this country strong.

This bill addresses that issue by allocating $50 billion to expand and upgrade rural hospitals, develop mobile clinics, and boost telemedicine infrastructure. It also tackles one of the main obstacles to rural healthcare: the absence of reliable, high-speed internet. Without broadband, telemedicine cannot function. This legislation aims to bridge that digital divide so that patients in remote areas can access care without losing time, money, or compromising their well-being.

Even better, this bill invests in the rural healthcare workforce by offering incentives to attract and retain doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals in underserved areas. It supports community colleges and rural training programs, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare workers comes from the very places they will serve. This isn’t about just throwing money at a problem. It’s about creating sustainable systems that reflect the realities of rural life and give communities the tools they need to thrive.

I know some critics will say it costs too much or doesn’t fix everything. But the truth is, we can’t afford not to act. Rural healthcare has been under strain for too long. This bill sends a clear message to every teacher, rancher, small-town mayor, and feed store clerk across Texas: you matter. We’re fighting for you.

And I want to personally thank President Trump for his leadership. He set politics aside and did what was right for rural America. That’s the kind of leadership we need more of.

The Big Beautiful Bill is a win for rural Texas, and I’ll keep working every day to protect and strengthen the communities that make this state the greatest in the nation. Texas agriculture matters. Rural Texas matters. And this bill proves it.