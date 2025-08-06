SID MILLER WELCOMES HEADLINER RANDALL KING TO THE GO TEXAN COUNTRY FESTIVAL IN WAXAHACHIE

AUSTIN- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced today that West Texas native and rising country star Randall King will headline the Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country Festival on Saturday, October 25, in historic downtown Waxahachie.

Dust off your boots and get ready to two-step because Randall King is bringing honky-tonk to Waxahachie," said Commissioner Miller. "This is a native Texan who combines the best of classic country music with a modern edge, and we are excited to see him at the Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country Festival.”

With over 300 million streams and a sound inspired by legends like George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Alan Jackson, King is no stranger to the big stage. Named a “Country Artist to Watch” by Pandora, Country Now, and Music Mayhem Magazine, he’s ready to crank up the energy with fan favorites like “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl,” and “Mirror, Mirror.”

Randall King hits the main stage at 6 PM on Saturday, October 25, but the festivities start long before that.

“This isn’t just a concert, it’s a celebration of everything that makes Texas, Texas,” said Miller. “We’ve got live music all day on 10 stages, GO TEXAN shopping from some of the best artisans and producers this state has to offer, mouthwatering food, and fun for the whole family. And best of all, it’s free to attend!”

Everyone should mark their calendars and join us in Waxahachie, where we’ll be celebrating Texas pride, country music, and everything GO TEXAN in true Lone Star style.

For more information about the GO TEXAN Country Festival, click here.