Joint Operation Yields 11 Arrests Related to Prostitution (West Texas Region)

EL PASO – During the past week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with several partner law enforcement agencies, conducted a human trafficking operation in El Paso, Texas. The goal of the operation was to target individuals soliciting prostitutes. A total of 11 male subjects were placed under arrest for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Several agencies assisted DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in this investigation, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), El Paso Police Department, United States Army CID and the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District. Additionally, as a result of the operation, DPS Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

“Operations like this one highlight the department’s continued collaboration with our law enforcement partners to keep Texas communities safe,” said DPS West Texas Region Chief Jose Sanchez.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail:

  • Oscar Salinas, 39, of El Paso, Texas
  • Long Thanh Tran, Name, 43, of El Paso, Texas
  • Juan Carlos Romero, 26, of New Mexico
  • Victor Jonathan Soriano, 27, of El Paso, Texas
  • Jordyn Daniel Medrano, 29, of El Paso, Texas
  • Julio Anthony Martinez, 23, of El Paso, Texas
  • Jose Saul Morales, 39, of El Paso, Texas
  • Stacey J. Antonio Jr., 27, of El Paso, Texas
  • Alejandro Soria Gurany, 30, of El Paso, Texas
  • Aydin Mateo De La Cruz, 19, of El Paso, Texas
  • Martin Martinez Perez, 42, of El Paso, Texas 

