DPS Hosts Largest Legacy Run in Department History to Commemorate 90th Anniversary

AUSTIN – In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held its largest Legacy Run this morning ahead of Friday’s graduation for Recruit Class A-2025. Just under 200 DPS personnel, both past and present, from across the state, joined the recruit class for the special six-mile run from Camp Mabry, the original home of DPS, to the Texas State Capitol. Colonel Freeman Martin also took part – his first time running the Legacy Run since becoming Colonel in Dec. 2024.

“The Legacy Run is a powerful tradition that represents the determination and commitment of every DPS recruit who accepts the call to serve,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “This particular run, marking our 90th anniversary, is a reminder that while the department continues to evolve, our core values remain the same. These recruits are not just running toward the finish line — they’re stepping into a legacy of public service that spans generations, and it was a tremendous honor to run alongside them this morning.”

Public Safety Commissioner Larry Long and Colonel Martin addressed the class before departing Camp Mabry around 5:30 a.m. Class A-2025 ran from Camp Mabry through the streets of Central Austin, onto the University of Texas Campus and past the Governor’s Mansion before arriving at the Capitol’s south steps. There, they were met by family members who cheered them on.

Class A-2025 will graduate from the 30-week DPS Training Academy on Friday, Aug. 8, and report to their respective duty stations across the state on Sep. 1.

###(HQ 2025-076)