Automotive Paint Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Paint Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the automotive paint market has consistently expanded. It's projected to increase from $15.65 billion in 2024 to $16.34 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This escalation during the historic period is due to factors such as an upsurge in automotive production, an increase in customer inclination towards visually appealing cars, enhanced strict environmental rules, a transition towards more lightweight materials, and growth in aftermarket services.

The size of the automotive paint market is projected to experience consistent growth in the upcoming years. Its expansion is estimated to reach $19.59 billion by 2029, with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected growth within this forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increasing electric vehicle market, digitalization progress in vehicle design, broadening of shared mobility services, a rising emphasis on eco-friendly solutions, and the expansion of automotive customization services. Key trends to observe during this forecast period include advancements in coating technologies, the inception of environmentally friendly solutions, the integration of superior color-matching technologies, a focus on surface protection and maintenance, progress in digital color matching technologies, and innovations in smart coatings.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Paint Market?

As vehicle production rises, so does the demand for automotive paint, propelling its market forward. Vehicle production entails the entire process of constructing automobiles; beginning with design and engineering to the final assembly of parts into finished vehicles for sale and distribution. This surge in vehicle manufacturing is fueled by an escalating worldwide demand for cars, burgeoning transportation infrastructure, and increasing urbanization. The role of automotive paint in vehicle production is crucial, providing benefits such as aesthetic enhancement, protection, brand differentiation, corrosion resistance, and manufacturing efficiency, which in turn boost the overall quality and prosperity of automotive products. To illustrate, in May 2023, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that approximately 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured across the globe in 2022, marking a 5.7% rise from 2021. Consequently, the upturn in vehicle production is steering the automotive paint market.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Paint Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Paint Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG And Co. KGaA

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Covestro AG

• PPG Industries

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Paint Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive paint market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as biomass balance automotive coatings, to reduce carbon footprints and environmental impacts. Biomass balance automotive coatings are environmentally friendly paints for the automotive industry that replace a portion of the traditional fossil-based raw materials used in production with renewable raw materials sourced from biomass. For instance, in December 2022, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemical company, launched BASF's ColorBrite Airspace Blue ReSource basecoat, an automotive coating using renewable raw materials according to a certified biomass balance approach. These coatings utilize renewable raw materials in their production process, reducing the product's carbon footprint by approximately 20%. BASF's biomass balance approach ensures that renewable raw materials replace fossil-based feedstock in manufacturing, with the proportion attributed to specific sales products using a certified mass balance method.

Global Automotive Paint Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive paintmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

2) By Coating: Primer, Base Coat, Clear Coat, Electrocoat

3) By Technology: Waterborne Coating, Solvent-Borne Coating, Powder Coating

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Cars: Sedan, Hatchback, SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle), Coupe, Convertible, Station Wagon

2) By Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): Pickup Trucks, Vans, Minivans

3) By Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs): Trucks, Buses, Trailers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Paint Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global automotive paint market. The growth outlook for this region was also included in the report. Other regions analysed in the automotive paint market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

