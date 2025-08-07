Aerospace Tapes Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Aerospace Tapes Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for aerospace tapes has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The market value stood at $2.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase to $2.65 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The surge in market growth during the historic period is credited to factors such as an increase in aircraft manufacturing, heightened maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, strict safety regulations and standards, escalation in air cargo transportation, and a boom in space exploration initiatives.

In the succeeding years, the aerospace tapes market is projected to experience robust growth, with an estimated worth of $3.38 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The surge in the forecast period is attributable to several factors such as the escalation in aircraft electrification, increase in defense expenditure, surge in global trade, growing aircraft fleet age, and elevated disposable income. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends like the incorporation of smart materials, advancements in nanotechnology, the creation of sustainable and environmentally friendly tapes, the use of artificial intelligence in tape design, and the application of blockchain for traceability.

Download a free sample of the aerospace tapes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7290&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aerospace Tapes Market?

The aerospace tape market's development is predicted to be driven by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft. These non-military planes are used to transport human passengers or freight, and they require aerospace tapes and other safety tools for maintaining and repairing. For instance, Airbus, an aircraft manufacturing company based in the Netherlands, reported that they delivered 735 commercial airplanes in 2023, indicating an 11% growth since 2022. Thus, the rising demand for these types of planes is fueling the expansion of the market for aerospace tapes.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aerospace Tapes Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Scapa Group plc

• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Shurtape Technologies LLC

• DeWAL Industries Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aerospace Tapes Market?

Key players in the aerospace tapes market are revolutionizing their offerings with advanced products like flame-retardant adhesive tape, aimed at augmenting safety, resistance, and efficiency in high-temperature and fire-affected aerospace operations. For example, in April 2023, Tesa SE, an adhesive products producer based in Germany, rolled out Tesla FlameXtinct 45020. Specifically designed for carpet bonding in plane interiors, this flame retardant adhesive tape upholds aviation safety by meeting rigorous fire safety norms, which are integral to mitigating cabin fire hazards. Completely devoid of halogens, it adheres to contemporary safety standards which prohibit excessive toxic smoke in case of fires. Its unique adhesive system guarantees secure bonding with various carpet materials and gives the flexibility of repositioning during the fitting process.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aerospace Tapes Market Growth

The aerospace tapes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

2) By Backing Material: Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, Other Backing Material

3) By End User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic Tapes: Pressure-Sensitive Acrylic Tapes, High-Temperature Acrylic Tapes, Double-Sided Acrylic Tapes

2) By Rubber Tapes: Natural Rubber Tapes, Synthetic Rubber Tapes, High-Performance Rubber Tapes

3) By Silicone Tapes: Silicone Adhesive Tapes, High-Temperature Silicone Tapes, Double-Sided Silicone Tapes

4) By Other Resin Types: Polyethylene Tapes, Polypropylene Tapes, Polyester Tapes, Specialty Adhesive Tapes

View the full aerospace tapes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-tapes-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Tapes Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant share in the Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2025. It is predicted that the highest growth rate will be witnessed in Latin America during the forecast timeframe. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Tapes Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Tester Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-tester-global-market-report

Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-titanium-global-market-report

Aerospace Valves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-valves-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.