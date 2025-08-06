Minister Gwede Mantashe engages with diamond sector in stakeholder consultation, 5 Aug

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP), will host a Stakeholder Consultation with the diamond sector on Tuesday, 05 August 2025. The engagement aims to strengthen collaboration between government and key players in the diamond industry and to address critical issues affecting the sector’s growth and transformation.

The consultation will bring together stakeholders across the diamond value chain including mining companies, diamond cutters and polishers, exporters, traders, and regulatory bodies to align efforts on beneficiation, policy implementation, and industry development.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the session as scheduled follows: Date: Tuesday, 05 August 2025

Time: 08:30

Venue: OR Tambo Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Precinct 1, Bonaero Park, Kempton Park

