Employment and Labour hosts National Day Against Child Labour in Potchefstroom, 8 Aug

Child labour continues to be a challenge affecting millions of children globally, including in South Africa. Factors such as poverty, lack of access to quality education and certain cultural practices contribute to its prevalence. According to the 2019 Survey on the Activities of Young Persons (SAYP), 2.2 million children aged 7-17 were engaged in economic activities in South Africa. Of these, 571,000 were involved in child labour, a decline from 779,000 in 2010. This is showing progress yet highlighting the growing concern.

Section 28 of the South African Constitution (Bill of Rights) protects children from exploitative labour practices and harmful work that endangers their development and education. South Africa is a signatory to key International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions, including:

The Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (C182),

The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (C105),

The Forced Labour Convention (C029).

Nationally, legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (1997) and the amended Child Care Act (1991) provides a legal framework to combat child labour and protect children's welfare.

In May 2022, South Africa hosted the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban. This landmark event adopted the "Durban Call to Action," a strategic commitment to eliminate child labour by 2025 and forced labour by 2030, in line with SDG 8.7.3.2.

To advance this goal, the Department of Employment and Labour will commemorate the 2025 National Day Against Child Labour in the North West Province as per the details below. Media Houses are invited to join and cover the event.

Details:

Date: Friday, 08 August 2025

Venue: Ikageng Stadium, Potchefstroom

Time: 09H00

The event seeks to raise awareness of the adverse effects of child labour on children's education, health and development as well as advocate for children's rights and support global and national commitments to end child labour.

Enquiries:

Botsang Huma

Cell: 082 497 7438

E-mail: botsang.huma@labour.gov.za

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

