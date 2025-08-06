Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meetings, 7 Aug

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meetings held on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 and Wednesday, 06 August 2025.  

The media briefing will take place as follows:  

Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025
Time: 11h00  
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook:   http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter:        http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA      
YouTube:     https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

