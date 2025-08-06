Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meetings, 7 Aug

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meetings held on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 and Wednesday, 06 August 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485