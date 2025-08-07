Automotive Adhesives Market CAGR to be at 7.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $7.94 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Adhesives Market?

In recent times, the market for automotive adhesives has witnessed consistent growth. The market is anticipated to increase from $5.69 billion in 2024 to a higher value of $5.96 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The historical growth in this market can be credited to factors such as robust economic developments in emerging markets, a rising global population, governmental backing for the automotive industry, an increased inclination for improved user convenience, safety, and comfort, and an intensifying focus on reducing the weight of vehicles, also known as light-weighting.

Expectations are high for a significant increase in the size of the automotive adhesives market in the coming years. The estimations project a surge to $7.95 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This predicted growth during the projected period can be credited to factors such as global population increase and urbanization, a swift rise in e-commerce, supportive governmental policies, and an emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs). Key tendencies for this outlook period comprise an emphasis on environmentally-friendly automotive adhesives, preference towards water-based automotive adhesives, the application of aluminum adhesive technologies and 3D vision systems, and the utilization of emerging technologies for dispensing and pre-activation.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Adhesives Market?

The increasing interest in low-carbon-emission, lightweight vehicles is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive adhesives market. Automobile manufacturers are concentrating on producing lighter cars to cut down on CO2 emissions, in response to more rigid emissions laws due to heightened exhaust emissions. Automotive adhesives play a crucial role in replacing welding, nuts and bolts, rivets, and others to make cars lighter and more robust, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. As per the Canada Energy Regulator, a federal agency in Canada, zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) are gaining popularity in Canada; around 185,000 new registrations were reported in June 2024. There was a 49% surge from 2022, accounting for 11% of all new motor vehicle registrations in 2023. As a result, the increasing preference for low-carbon-emission and lightweight vehicles is anticipated to steer the growth of the automotive adhesives market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Henkel & Co. KGaA

• 3M Company

• Arkema

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller

• Illinois Tool Works Inc

• PPG Industries

• Dow Inc

• Avery Dennison

• Huntsman

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Adhesives Industry?

Major companies operating in the automotive adhesives market are focusing on developing advanced conductive adhesives, such as injectable thermally conductive adhesives for electric vehicles, to enhance battery system performance and safety. For instance, in May 2023, Henkel, a Germany-based company, launched Loctite TLB 9300 APSi, an injectable thermally conductive adhesive specifically for electric vehicle (EV) battery systems. This two-component polyurethane adhesive offers a high thermal conductivity of 3 W/mK, structural bonding capabilities, and electrical insulation, making it ideal for applications such as bonding battery cells to modules and cooling systems. It cures at room temperature without solvents, promoting sustainability by reducing emissions and resource use while enhancing manufacturing efficiency and safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Adhesives Market Report?

The automotive adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Other Resin Types

2) By Adhesive Type: Structural, Tapes And Films, Threadlocks And Retainers, Liquid Gaskets, Automotive Adhesives

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket

4) By Application: BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane: Flexible Polyurethane Adhesives, Rigid Polyurethane Adhesives

2) By Epoxy: Structural Epoxy Adhesives, Non-Structural Epoxy Adhesives

3) By Acrylics: Reactive Acrylic Adhesives, Non-Reactive Acrylic Adhesives

4) By Silicone: RTV Silicone Adhesives, Structural Silicone Adhesives

5) By SMP (Silyl Modified Polymer): SMP Adhesives For Automotive Applications

6) By MMA (Methyl Methacrylate): MMA Adhesives For Bonding And Sealing

7) By Other Resin Types: Thermoplastic Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Adhesives Market?

In the Automotive Adhesives Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific is identified as the leading region for 2024 and is also forecasted to experience the most rapid growth. The report provides coverage for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

