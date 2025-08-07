Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Ascorbic Acid Market Worth?

The market for ascorbic acid has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The market size, which was at $1.59 billion in 2024, is predicted to escalate to $1.68 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The surge in the historical period is a result of trends in health and nutrition, amplified demand from the food and beverage sector, applications in pharmaceuticals, supplements, nutraceuticals, and functional food items.

The market size of ascorbic acid is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $2.35 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This projected growth in the duration could be credited to cost-effectiveness strategies, readiness for health emergencies, a consumer penchant for organic additives, and the dynamics of the global supply chain. Key trends expected to emerge during this forecast period encompass sustainable farming methods, a spotlight on health and immunity, the use of supplements in animal feed, technological advancements, and global trade dynamics.

Download a free sample of the ascorbic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8168&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Ascorbic Acid Market?

The increasing demand for measures to mitigate the impact of chronic illnesses is anticipated to boost the expansion of the ascorbic acid market in the future. These illnesses, though often manageable, are mostly incurable. The usage of ascorbic acid and its derivatives can play a significant role in slowing the progression of chronic diseases and enhancing the well-being of patients. To illustrate, the World Health Organization (WHO), a health agency based in Switzerland, reported in September 2022 that 74% of the total 41 million annual global deaths are due to chronic diseases. Breakdown of this percentage showed that cardiovascular diseases led to 17.9 million deaths, cancer resulted in 9.3 million deaths, chronic respiratory diseases caused 4.1 million deaths while diabetes accounted for 2.0 million deaths. Given these circumstances, the escalating demand for ways to lessen the risks associated with chronic diseases will spur the development of the ascorbic acid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ascorbic Acid Market?

Major players in the Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

• CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

• Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

• BASF SE

• LabChem Inc.

• Muby Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Bayer AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Ascorbic Acid Sector?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the ascorbic acid market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on innovations in ascorbic acid for several applications, such as in cosmetics, to sustain their position in the ascorbic acid market. For instance, in August 2022, NeoStrata Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops skin care products, launched Vitamin C Serum. This innovative serum consists of 15% Vitamin C, 2% Gluconolactone (PHA), 1% Feverfew Extract, and Green Tea Extract. This serum helps to reduce uneven skin tone, dark spots, and observable skin discoloration and defends against environmental irritants.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Ascorbic Acid Market Share?

The ascorbic acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Ascorbate, Sodium Ascorbate, Magnesium Ascorbate, Potassium Ascorbate, D-Isoascorbic Ascorbate

2) By Grade: Pharmaceuticals Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

3) By Form: Tablet, Tonic, Injection

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Ascorbate: Powdered Calcium Ascorbate, Granulated Calcium Ascorbate

2) By Sodium Ascorbate: Powdered Sodium Ascorbate, Granulated Sodium Ascorbate

3) By Magnesium Ascorbate: Powdered Magnesium Ascorbate, Granulated Magnesium Ascorbate

4) By Potassium Ascorbate: Powdered Potassium Ascorbate, Granulated Potassium Ascorbate

5) By D-Isoascorbic Ascorbate: Powdered D-Isoascorbic Ascorbate, Granulated D-Isoascorbic Ascorbate

View the full ascorbic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ascorbic-acid-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Ascorbic Acid Market?

In 2024, the Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report recognized Asia-Pacific as the leading region. Europe is anticipated to see the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ascorbic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fatty-acids-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.