U.S. Highway 14 Closing Temporarily for Railroad Improvements East of Cottonwood
For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
Contact:
Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294
PIERRE, S.D. - On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, U.S. Highway 14 will be closed one and one-half miles east of Cottonwood as the RCP&E Railroad installs a new railroad crossing.
Signage on Highway 14 will detour traffic three quarters of a mile onto Jackson County gravel roads S 26 and Fairview Road. Traffic signals will control alternating eastbound and westbound traffic. Commuters can anticipate a 10 minute delay.
Weather dependent, the railroad crossing improvements are anticipated to be complete on or before Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.
