U.S. Highway 14 Closing Temporarily for Railroad Improvements East of Cottonwood

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025



Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. - On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, U.S. Highway 14 will be closed one and one-half miles east of Cottonwood as the RCP&E Railroad installs a new railroad crossing.

Signage on Highway 14 will detour traffic three quarters of a mile onto Jackson County gravel roads S 26 and Fairview Road. Traffic signals will control alternating eastbound and westbound traffic. Commuters can anticipate a 10 minute delay.

Weather dependent, the railroad crossing improvements are anticipated to be complete on or before Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-