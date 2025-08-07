Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2029 with 9.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size of aromatherapy carrier oil has seen robust growth. The market is projected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, exemplifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The tract of growth in the historic duration is credited to the escalating demand for natural goods, the increase in disposable income, and enhanced mindfulness regarding natural treatments.

In the forthcoming years, the aromatherapy carrier oil market is projected to undergo substantial expansion. The market size is predicted to reach $2.04 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the expansion of the wellness industry, the proliferation of spas, and a heightened awareness of health. Significant trends for the forecasted period consist of collaborations, venture capital and product advancements.

Download a free sample of the aromatherapy carrier oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15514&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market?

Progress in the wellness and personal care sector is predicted to drive the expansion of the aromatherapy carrier oil market. This sector encapsulates a wide variety of products and services designed to enhance health, beauty, and overall well-being. The growing wellness and personal care sector is influenced by changing consumer perspectives on health, beauty, and self-care, and an increase in stress and mental health issues. There are differences in the viscosity, absorption rate, and therapeutic properties of aromatherapy carrier oils, enabling producers to tailor their products to specific skin types or outcomes. It presents a natural, well-rounded method for skincare and wellness that corresponds with consumers' preferences for clean and eco-friendly beauty alternatives. For instance, Cosmetics Europe, a UK-based personal care association, estimates that the cosmetics and personal care industry contributes at least €29 billion in added value to the European economy each year in 2022. Furthermore, Ascential plc, a UK-based media company, anticipates that e-commerce sales in the health and beauty sector will surge by 77% from 2021 to 2026 in December 2023. Consequently, the expansion of the wellness and personal care sector stimulates the aromatherapy carrier oil market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market?

Major players in the Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Young Living Essential Oils

• S H Kelkar & Company Limited

• AOS Products Private Limited

• Edens Garden

• ConnOils LLC

• AG Industries

• Falcon Ingredients SA

• Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

• THANN

• Plant Therapy

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market?

Major companies operating in the aromatherapy carrier oil market are developing innovative products and customization such as essential oil blends designed to fulfill different consumer needs. Essential oil blends are combinations of pure essential oils that are carefully mixed to create a unique and harmonious aroma profile. These blends are created by blending different essential oils together to achieve specific therapeutic effects or to create a desired fragrance. For instance, in May 2023, Veda Tinda Scent, a US-based company that specializes in aromatherapy solutions, launched the Aromatherapy Oil Gift Set, featuring naturally scented essential oils along with a color-changing humidifier. The company prioritizes delivering premium-grade, pure essential oils sourced from plants and distilled to achieve purity levels exceeding 95%, all without the use of additional chemicals. This commitment ensures a safe and efficacious aromatherapy encounter for their clientele.

How Is The Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market Segmented?

The aromatherapy carrier oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Jojoba, Almond, Avocado, Camellia, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail

3) By Application: Cosmetic, Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Medical

Subsegments:

1) By Jojoba: Organic Jojoba Oil, Refined Jojoba Oil, Cold-Pressed Jojoba Oil

2) By Almond: Sweet Almond Oil, Bitter Almond Oil, Organic Almond Oil

3) By Avocado: Organic Avocado Oil, Cold-Pressed Avocado Oil, Refined Avocado Oil

4) By Camellia: Camellia Seed Oil, Organic Camellia Oil, Cold-Pressed Camellia Oil

5) By Other Types: Coconut Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Olive Oil, Argan Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Rosehip Oil, Sunflower Oil



View the full aromatherapy carrier oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatherapy-carrier-oil-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aromatherapy carrier oil. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report on the aromatherapy carrier oil market canvasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aromatherapy Carrier Oil Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Castor Oil And Derivatives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/castor-oil-and-derivatives-global-market-report

Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatherapy-global-market-report

Aromatherapy Diffusers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatherapy-diffusers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.