Ministry of Highways Partners with the Rural Municipality of Prince Albert

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2025

Today, the Ministry of Highways provided an update on a partnership with the Rural Municipality (RM) of Prince Albert to cost share paving of the service road south of Prince Albert between Elevator Road and the junction of Highways 2 and 11. The service road will act as a truck route, reducing traffic crossing the median at the intersection of Highway 2 and Elevator Road.

"The Ministry of Highways is continuing to work closely with municipal governments to improve roadways through partnership agreements aimed at providing benefits to local traffic and the economy as a whole," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Paving this service road will support both the local and provincial economies by fostering growth and improving safety."

The agreement between the RM and the ministry was signed in the spring. Surfacing work is estimated at $924,000, with the ministry contributing up to 50 per cent of the cost. The Ministry of Highways will perform all maintenance, except for winter maintenance.

"Investing in our road infrastructure is essential for the growth and quality of life in our community," RM of Prince Albert Reeve Tyrel Tait said. "This project is one of a number of road upgrades the RM is undergoing that will not only improve heavy hauling but also support local businesses by facilitating better transport routes."

The start and completion dates of all projects are subject to weather.

Motorists are reminded to check the Highway Hotline before heading out at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map as Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure, improving over 21,800 kilometres of highways across the province.

