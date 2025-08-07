Global Offshore Pipeline Market to Reach $19.92 Billion at a Steady 5.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Offshore Pipeline Market Be By 2025?

The expansion of the offshore pipeline market has been consistent over the last few years. It is projected to increase from $15.5 billion in 2024 to $16.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors such as rising energy demand, increased deepwater exploration and extraction, government infrastructure spending, geopolitical elements, and environmental and safety norms have led to this growth in previous years.

The market size of offshore pipelines is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach $19.93 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include the transition to renewable energy, increased trade in LNG, a focus on reducing emissions, concerns over global energy security, and satellite fields and subsea tiebacks. Key trends during this period are expected to be the embrace of pipeline inspection technologies, advancements in pipeline construction technology, hydrogen transportation pipelines, partnerships on offshore pipeline plans, and the usage of composite materials in pipeline construction.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Offshore Pipeline Market Landscape?

The offshore pipeline market is likely to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for crude oil and natural gas. Crude oil, also called petroleum, is a liquid comprised of various hydrocarbons usually found in subterranean reservoirs. Natural gas, on the other hand, is a combination of hydrocarbon gases largely containing methane (CH4) with small traces of ethane, propane, and butane. Offshore pipelines present a multitude of benefits for transporting these resources owing to their dependability and cost-efficiency, especially when carrying large quantities over extensive distances. As per the US Energy Information Administration, a federal statistical system based in the United States, the output of crude oil in the U.S. is projected to rise to 12.4 million b/d in 2023, up from 11.7 million b/d in 2022. Hence, the burgeoning demand for crude oil and natural gas is fueling the expansion of the offshore pipeline sector.

Who Are The Top Players In The Offshore Pipeline Market?

Major players in the Offshore Pipeline Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

• Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

• Enbridge Inc

• Baker Hughes Company

• Kinder Morgan Inc.

• Transneft

• TC Energy Corporation

• Pembina Pipeline Corporation

• McDermott International Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Offshore Pipeline Industry?

Advancements in technology are emerging as a notable trend within the offshore pipeline market. Businesses are employing these enhancements to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in May 2023, Saipem S.p.A., an energy service provider based in Italy, created the Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.) technology for supervising the laying of subsea pipelines. This groundbreaking solution recently qualified for the recognition of medium and large pipelines technology by DNV, a prominent entity in assurance and risk management. The I.A.U. is a sophisticated digital device developed by Saipem which leverages acoustic technology for non-invasive, distant surveillance of subsea pipelines during laying processes. Its application to the Scarborough project in Australia ensures superior accuracy and efficiency in detecting anomalies and mitigates the hazards related to mechanical detectors. The technology contributes to enhanced safety of pipeline while reducing chances of damage during towing operations.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Offshore Pipeline Market

The offshore pipelinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products

2) By Diameter: Below 24 Inch, Above 24 Inch

3) By Line: Transport Line, Export Line, Other Lines

4) By Installation Type: S Lay, J Lay, Tow In

5) By Depth Of Operation: Shallow Water, Deep Water

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Gas: Subsea Gas Pipelines, Offshore Gas Gathering Pipelines, Export Pipelines

2) By Crude Oil: Subsea Crude Oil Pipelines, Offshore Crude Gathering Systems, Export Pipelines

3) By Refined Products: Offshore Product Pipelines, LPG Pipelines, Jet Fuel Pipelines

Offshore Pipeline Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant share in the offshore pipeline global market. However, the forecast period sees Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth. The offshore pipeline market report 2025 comprises several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

