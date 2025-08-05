Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Cecil County

(RISING SUN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this afternoon in Cecil County.

The deceased is identified as Samantha Pierce, 18, of Rising Sun. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2001 Honda Accord involved in the crash. Emergency Medical Service personnel from Cecil County pronounced her deceased on the scene.

Jeffrey Rhodes, 65, of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania was injured during the incident. Rhodes was the driver and sole occupant of a 2025 Dodge Ram involved in the crash. He was transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the area of MD Route 274 west of Post Road in Rising Sun for a reported crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the Honda Accord was traveling east on MD Route 274 and crossed the yellow line subsequently striking the Dodge Ram which was traveling westbound.  

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

