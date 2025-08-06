Submit Release
Investigators Seek Additional Information After Wicomico Man Charged With Impersonating A Police Officer

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police seek public assistance while continuing an investigation into an alleged police impersonator who was served a criminal summons in February.

The accused is identified as Jayden Ballard, 19, of Salisbury.  Ballard was served a criminal summons on February 12, 2025. He was charged with impersonating a police officer and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. 

In February 2025 the Maryland State Police received information alleging that Ballard had gained access to a marked Maryland State Police vehicle. Investigators believe he was operating the patrol vehicle while wearing a Maryland State Police uniform throughout Wicomico County and conducting unlawful traffic stops. 

Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with Ballard while he was impersonating a Maryland State Trooper, to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division. Contact Senior Trooper Dick by email at Garrett.Dick@Maryland.gov or by phone at 410-749-3101.

The investigation continues.

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

