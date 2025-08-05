President Lai meets delegation led by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

TAIWAN, August 5 - Details 2025-08-05 President Lai attends opening of Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue On the morning of August 5, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making it a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability. The president noted that the government has been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development. He stated that Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance its whole-of-society defense and resilience, expanding civil participation, and through military-civilian cooperation, is boosting its self-defense capabilities. President Lai emphasized that a nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy, and that Taiwan will continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. He expressed confidence that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy, as well as protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: This year marks the ninth year of the Ketagalan Forum. Over the years, this key platform has brought together government leaders, experts, and scholars from around the world for dialogue on all aspects of Indo-Pacific security. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely welcome you all and thank you for joining us. This year’s forum centers on three major themes: Indo-Pacific regional security, whole-of-society defense strategies in democratic countries, and the strategic integration of economic, technological, and industrial diplomacy. These themes are all closely linked with Taiwan’s national development. I’m confident that this year’s forum will enable Taiwan and democratic partners from around the world to achieve even greater consensus on ways we can work together for a more secure Indo-Pacific and more prosperous world. Over the past year, the international landscape has become more and more volatile. The Russia-Ukraine War is still ongoing, and conflict in the Middle East has only intensified. Meanwhile, China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order. As authoritarianism continues to expand, democratic nations must join even closer in solidarity to defend our values. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making us a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability. In view of this, we have been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan since I took office. This includes boosting our national defense, building economic security, demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and promoting values-based diplomacy. Our government remains committed to maintaining the status quo and ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, we will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development. Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance our whole-of-society defense and resilience. This July, we introduced National Solidarity Month. This combines our yearly Han Kuang military exercises with new Urban Resilience drills. The initiative expanded civil participation and, through military-civilian cooperation, helped verify the readiness of government agencies and people throughout the nation to address extreme situations. Alongside these efforts, we are continuing to reform and invest even more resources in our national defense. Next year’s defense budget will reach a target of over 3 percent of GDP to boost Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities. Taiwan will also continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. While we further deepen our economic and trade cooperation with other countries, we will keep upgrading our Five Trusted Industry Sectors of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, military, security and surveillance, and next-gen communications. A nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy. I’m confident that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy. To all dear friends of Taiwan: In this turbulent global landscape, Taiwan stands on the frontline of authoritarian threat, which is also the forefront of the global defense of democracy. Thus, we know how precious peace is; and we recognize that peace in the Taiwan Strait is not just a regional issue, but a shared responsibility for economic stability and security around the world. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will stand with the world’s democracies to face challenges, uphold the rules-based international order, defend peace through strength, and protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life. Once again, thank you for participating in this dialogue, and for standing with Taiwan. I wish you all lively and productive discussions today, and a great stay in Taiwan. Thank you. Also in attendance at the event were former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former French National Assembly President François de Rugy. Additionally, 12 high-ranking officials, scholars, and experts from 10 countries, including the United States and Japan, as well as countries in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, were invited to engage in in-depth discussions with officials, scholars, and experts from Taiwan.

Details 2025-08-01 President Lai meets delegation from US Foundation for Defense of Democracies On the afternoon of August 1, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the United States-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). In remarks, President Lai stated that as authoritarianism expands, only by working closely together can the global democratic community protect our shared values of freedom and democracy and way of life. The president said that deepening the strategic economic and trade partnerships between Taiwan and the US will not only help strengthen our cooperation with other like-minded partners in key and innovative technologies, but also ensure supply chain security, which is consistent with the national security interests of Taiwan, the US, and all of our democratic partners. President Lai also expressed hope that further Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation will enable us to continue to deepen and consolidate democracy. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to this delegation from the FDD. It is a great pleasure to meet with so many dear friends of Taiwan again. The FDD holds a key position among think tanks based in Washington, DC. In addition to conducting research on issues relating to US national security, it also frequently issues policy recommendations and specialist reports that help actively realize its goal of safeguarding democratic values from authoritarian threats. I would like to express my appreciation to the FDD for its long-term focus on Taiwan and for continuing to increase the attention paid to Taiwan’s defense and social resilience. I also hope that the experts and scholars in this delegation can provide Taiwan with optimal insights into these issues. In recent years, China has continued to ramp up military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas. The expansion of authoritarianism is not only altering the global security framework, but also challenging the rules-based international order in an unprecedented way. Only by working closely together and adopting appropriate countermeasures can the global democratic community protect our shared values of freedom and democracy and our way of life that values human rights. In addition to demonstrating the determination to defend itself, Taiwan will also fulfill its important responsibilities as a member of the international community. Taiwan will continue to strengthen its national defense, build economic security, demonstrate stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and promote values-based diplomacy to enhance cooperation with democracies around the world. Together, we can safeguard regional peace and stability and advance global prosperity and development. The world has seen the crucial role that Taiwan plays in technological supply chains. In addition to the semiconductor industry, Taiwan can also strengthen cooperation with the US in other key technological fields, including national defense technologies and AI. Deepening the strategic economic and trade partnerships between Taiwan and the US will not only help strengthen our cooperation with other like-minded partners in key and innovative technologies, but also ensure supply chain security. This is consistent with the national security interests of Taiwan, the US, and all of our democratic partners. Taiwan greatly cherishes our deep friendships with all, and we look forward to further Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation enabling us to continue to deepen and consolidate democracy. Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger then delivered remarks, indicating that on this visit, the delegation is working together with the Research Institute for Democracy, Society, and Emerging Technology and others across Taiwan’s society, as well as with guests from Japan, Australia, and Europe, who joined them this week to conduct tabletop exercises. He added that they carried out work to test their assumptions about various scenarios that could occur if there are attempts made to intimidate or coerce Taiwan and other free societies. Mr. Pottinger said that he and his colleagues were impressed with the Taiwan team that participated in the tabletop exercises for their creativity and resourcefulness, which he said gives him great confidence that Taiwan and its friends will be able to deter or respond to any intimidation or crisis. Mr. Pottinger then stated in Mandarin that free nations are innovative, resource-efficient, and resilient under the threat of authoritarian states, and that free nations also have trustworthy friends. He concluded his remarks by thanking President Lai for meeting with the delegation, saying that they look forward to their discussion.

Details 2025-08-01 President Lai delivers remarks on US reciprocal tariff policy response On the morning of August 1, President Lai Ching-te delivered remarks at the Presidential Office on the response to the reciprocal tariff policy of the United States. President Lai explained that technical consultations with the US are finished, but as the final concluding meeting has not yet taken place, 20 percent has been set for Taiwan as an interim tariff rate. The president said that Taiwan will work towards a more favorable and reasonable rate in the subsequent negotiations, and that the US has expressed its willingness to continue talks. He added that a support plan for Taiwan’s export supply chain in response to US tariffs has been proposed to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in responding to the US tariff policy. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Earlier today, the US government informed our lead negotiator, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), that an interim tariff rate for Taiwan has been set at 20 percent. Since April 2, when the US introduced its new tariff policy targeting countries worldwide, Taiwan has actively engaged in four in-person rounds of negotiation and multiple discussions over videoconference with the US government. Throughout the process, both sides have negotiated in good faith based on the shared goal of addressing the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US and creating complementary and mutually beneficial outcomes. Although we have achieved an interim reduction in the tariff rate from 32 percent to 20 percent at this point in the negotiations, 20 percent was never our goal. We hope to work towards a more favorable and reasonable rate for Taiwan in the subsequent negotiations, and the US has expressed its willingness to continue talks. We have finished technical consultations, but as the final concluding meeting has not yet taken place, a final tariff rate has not yet been reached. This is the reason for the setting of an interim tariff rate. I extend my sincere gratitude to Vice Premier Cheng and Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) for working tirelessly over the past few months leading the negotiation team, remaining on call whether in Taiwan or the US. From here in Taiwan I, along with Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), and Secretary-General Pan Men-an (潘孟安), have also provided full support to our negotiating team in the US. Regardless of the final tariff rate, Taiwan’s industries will inevitably be impacted. I am deeply grateful to Premier Cho for proposing on April 4 a support plan for Taiwan’s export supply chain in response to US tariffs, and for holding over 20 industry consultation sessions. The special budget has also been increased from NT$88 billion to NT$93 billion. This special act has already been submitted to the Legislative Yuan and passed review. I hope that the Executive Yuan will promptly submit the budget request for legislative review so that the special budget can be implemented as soon as possible to assist SMEs in responding to this new US tariff policy.

Details 2025-07-29 President Lai meets delegation from US National Endowment for Democracy On the afternoon of July 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the United States-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In remarks, President Lai said that faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will increase its self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. The president stated that Taiwan will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners to jointly build secure and stable supply chains and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. The president expressed hope that with the support of the NED, Taiwan will continue to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome NED President Damon Wilson on this visit. We last met two years ago when President Wilson made a special visit to Taiwan to attend an international conference celebrating the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD)’s 20th anniversary. This is his fourth visit to Taiwan since assuming his current position, once again demonstrating the great importance he attaches to Taiwan’s democracy and underscoring his staunch support for Taiwan-US relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I express my sincerest appreciation. The NED has long worked closely with civic organizations in Taiwan. In recent years, it has actively assisted civil society groups in engaging with the international community and establishing partnerships with NGOs around the world so as to further highlight Taiwan’s key role in the global democratic network. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index ranks Taiwan first in Asia as a full democracy, while Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second freest country in Asia. These achievements are the result of the joint efforts of the people of Taiwan and the support of nations around the world for Taiwan’s efforts. Taiwan is doing all it can to make even greater contributions to global democratic development. Among these efforts, the TFD continues to work closely with the NED to promote democratic development across the region. Taiwan also collaborates and shares experiences with such like-minded partners as the US, Japan, Australia, and Canada through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework to jointly strengthen democratic governance and social resilience. As President Wilson emphasized on his last visit, Taiwan’s robust democracy and its security are closely related. Faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we will increase our self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. We will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners. Together, we can build secure and stable supply chains, prevent infiltration by authoritarian regimes, and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. With the support of President Wilson and the NED, I look forward to Taiwan continuing to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. President Wilson then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for welcoming him and stating that it is an honor to be in the Republic of China (Taiwan), which is on the frontline of freedom around the world. He said that the delegation is here to pay respect to the hard-won freedom of the Taiwanese people, the fundamental rights that they enjoy, the vibrant democracy seen across this island, the power of the rule of law, and the fact that Taiwan models how sovereignty is based on the free will of its citizens and people. It is not only a testament to the strength and resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, but an extraordinary example to the region and to the world, he said, and they are proud to play a role in supporting and encouraging others to help Taiwan safeguard these freedoms. President Wilson indicated that the NED is America’s foundation for freedom, and that they are here to represent the American people to build and deepen the civic ties between Americans and the people of Taiwan, working in a partnership with the TFD spanning over two decades. He said that Taiwan boldly embraces the values of freedom and democracy, and by doing so, has attracted the admiration and attention of the world. Citing President Lai, President Wilson echoed that the strength of Taiwan’s democracy bolsters its national security, adding that it also invests the US in its security. This is why they are committed to doing their part to help contribute to safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, he said. President Wilson noted that when he began his role as president of the NED, he worked with the TFD to welcome 300 democracy advocates from 70 countries around the world as part of the World Movement for Democracy Global Assembly to come and see the vibrancy of Taiwan’s democracy and to understand that their commitment to democracy and freedom meant that their support for Taiwan was an important part of that. President Wilson stated that the delegation is in Taiwan because they look forward to doubling down on their engagement with the people of Taiwan and the cause of democratic unity. He added that they are focused on building partnerships in four key areas and ensuring that they can include Taiwanese organizations and voices in international conversations about the future of democracy and the principles of freedom around the world, including Taiwanese voices in international platforms that may otherwise be denied to them. President Wilson said that they look forward to continuing to support international organizations, particularly American institutions such as the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, to open offices in Taiwan to thicken the bonds between our peoples. President Wilson said that they also look forward to supporting Taiwanese organizations that are able to help educate the world to understand influence operations and the authoritarian pressures that Taiwan not only faces, but free societies around the world face. This also includes partnering with Taiwanese organizations and entrepreneurs that are leveraging technology for democracy and freedom and ensuring that artificial intelligence can be used for good, he said, so that the stories of Taiwan or Tibet are not erased or censored, but are open to public knowledge. President Wilson concluded his remarks by stating that this is indeed his fourth visit as president of the NED and that he has visited Taiwan more than any other country in the world, a testament to their commitment to Taiwan’s freedom.

Details 2025-07-24 President Lai meets Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam On the morning of July 24, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Republic of Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdirahman Dahir Adam. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Somaliland government for its longstanding, staunch support for Taiwan-Somaliland relations. The president mentioned that this year marks the fifth anniversary of Taiwan and Somaliland’s mutual establishment of representative offices and that our exchanges in various areas have yielded significant results. He expressed hope for continuing to deepen our partnership, advancing our bilateral friendship and fruitful cooperation. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome all of our guests to Taiwan. This is the first visit to Taiwan for Minister Adam, Minister Khadir Hussein Abdi, and Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye. I thank you for your high regard and support for Taiwan. I also very much appreciate that Lead Advisor Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who served as representative of Somaliland to Taiwan during the past five years, continues deepening Taiwan-Somaliland ties in his new role. Somaliland is renowned as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa. I want to once again congratulate Somaliland on successfully holding presidential and political party elections last November, which garnered praise from the international community. At that time, I appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs François Chihchung Wu (吳志中) to serve as special envoy and lead a delegation to attend the inauguration of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, demonstrating that Taiwan would work closely with Somaliland’s new government to write a new chapter in our friendship. Recently, authoritarian regimes have continued to apply new forms of coercion as they intensify suppression of Taiwan’s and Somaliland’s international participation. In response, our two sides must continue to deepen our partnership and demonstrate the resilience of democratic alliances, as well as our staunch commitment to defending our values. This year marks the fifth anniversary of Taiwan and Somaliland’s mutual establishment of representative offices. Through our joint efforts, we have continued to expand exchanges in various areas, yielding significant results. This afternoon, we will also sign an agreement on coast guard cooperation, launching bilateral cooperation in maritime affairs. Regarding President Abdullahi’s focus on maritime security, the blue economy, and other policy objectives, we can strengthen our bilateral partnership moving forward. In addition, we also hope to work together with like-minded countries such as the United States, and through trilateral or multilateral cooperation platforms, realize the strategic goal of a non-red Somaliland coastline. I want to thank the Somaliland government once more for its longstanding, staunch support for Taiwan-Somaliland relations. I look forward to working with all of you to continue to advance our bilateral friendship and fruitful cooperation. In closing, I once again welcome Minister Adam and the delegation. I have every confidence that, in addition to advancing bilateral cooperation, this trip will allow you to experience Taiwan’s natural beauty and diverse culture. Minister Adam then delivered remarks, thanking the government and people of Taiwan for the warm hospitality they have received since their arrival. He stated that Taiwan is a peaceful nation and that it shares with Somaliland the value of democracy. He stated that we also share the goal of obtaining recognition, so he is glad that the Taiwan-Somaliland relationship is growing by the day. Minister Adam pointed out that there is much pressure that we are both facing in our relationship, but he reassured President Lai that no amount of pressure can change Somaliland’s strong ties with Taiwan. He also thanked the Taiwan government for the help it has proffered to Somaliland, adding that our relationship will only get better. Minister Adam said that Taiwan and Somaliland can cooperate in many areas and that there is more opportunity in Somaliland than any other country, adding that Somaliland is open for investment from Taiwan. Noting that our countries can also collaborate in other areas such as education and maritime security, the minister said that he is glad they will be signing a cooperative agreement in maritime security with Taiwan. He then said he is looking forward to a better relationship in the future. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Somaliland Representative to Taiwan Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal.