Collision Avoidance System Market Projected to Reach $114.5 Billion by 2030 with a 9.1% CAGR From 2020-2030

Collision Avoidance System Market size was valued at $47.8 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $114.5 Bn by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021-2030.

The radar segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the ultrasound segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Collision Avoidance System Market , by Product (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking assistance, Others), by Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera, Others), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Rail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2380 Collision avoidance systems are designed to decrease the impact between the two vehicles during accidents and crashes. These systems involve technologies, such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, which monitor the environment of the vehicle constantly and assist the driver by sending a crash warning or by avoiding a collision. The system is capable of detecting and warning the driver of a potential hazardous conditions in the forward, side, and rear regions of the vehicle.Increase in demand for automated vehicles plays a vital role in driving the automobile collision avoidance system market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the global collision avoidance system market is anticipated to boost by factors, such as surge in sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and high-end luxury vehicles, and utility vehicles. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements boost the overall market growth. However, high installation cost acts as a major restraint of the global collision avoidance system market. On the contrary, rise in the automotive safety norms and installation of advanced driver assistance system such as blind spot collision avoidance assist in passenger cars are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the collision avoidance system industry The collision avoidance system market outlook is provided on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning system, parking assistance, and others. By technology, the market is classified into LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, camera, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail.By technology, the RADAR segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global collision avoidance system market. The ultrasonic segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The ultrasound sensor comes with high sensitivity, high frequency, and high penetrating power, which drive the adaptations of these sensors.By application, the automotive segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global collision avoidance system market. Features such as reduced severity of an accident, reduced damage to the property in unavoidable circumstances, and increased safety fuel the adoptions of the collision avoidance systems in automobiles globally, thus boosting the growth of the segment. The aerospace and defense segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b7b1561d82b47537edbfbec6ae4c96d2 By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global collision avoidance system market. Factors such as increased demand for advanced braking system and presence of safe road conditions drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.0% by 2030, owing to high investment in the automotive sector in this province. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in collision avoidance system market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America.The key players profiled in the report include Alstom SA, Autoliv, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv), Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Collins Aerospace, and Siemens AG, and Wabtec Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launches, partnership, collaboration, acquisition, expansion, and product development to strengthen their foothold in the industry.Key Finding of the Study:• The automotive sector is projected to be the major application segment in the market, followed by rail.• Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 53% of the collision avoidance system market share in 2020.• The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America collision avoidance system market, accounting for approximately 59% share in 2020.• Depending on technology, the radar segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the ultrasound segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.• Region-wise, the collision avoidance system market was dominated by Europe in 2020. Key Finding of the Study:• The automotive sector is projected to be the major application segment in the market, followed by rail.• Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 53% of the collision avoidance system market share in 2020.• The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America collision avoidance system market, accounting for approximately 59% share in 2020.• Depending on technology, the radar segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the ultrasound segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.• Region-wise, the collision avoidance system market was dominated by Europe in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

