Governor Abbott Files Lawsuit Seeking Removal Of Texas Democrat Caucus Chair Representative Wu

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today filed an emergency petition in the Supreme Court of Texas seeking to remove from office Texas State Representative Gene Wu, the ringleader of the derelict Democrats who fled the state to break quorum.



"I made clear in a formal statement on Sunday, August 3, that if the Texas House Democrats were not in attendance when the House reconvened at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, then action would be taken to seek their removal," said Governor Abbott. "They have not returned and have not met the quorum requirements. Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences."



The lawsuit points out how actions by Representative Wu, as well as the other Texas House Democrats who fled their legislative duties, constitute abandonment of their office, justifying their removal.



The lawsuit also spotlights how Wu and other Texas House Democrats appear to have solicited and received certain benefits in exchange for skipping a vote, further supporting their removal from office and allegations of bribery.



View the Governor's lawsuit filing here.

