H.R. 3455, Veterans Affairs Distributed Ledger Innovation Act of 2025

H.R. 3455 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to study how distributed ledger technology could improve the adjudication of claims for VA benefits. (Distributed ledger technology is a system that allows simultaneous access, validation, and record updating across a networked database.) In conducting the study, VA would be required to consult with outside parties and examine certain elements, such as the technology’s ability to reduce fraud. The agency would be required to report to the Congress on the study’s findings within one year of enactment. Using information on the cost of similar studies, CBO estimates that H.R. 3455 would cost less than $500,000. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.