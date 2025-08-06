Opening of the Permanent Olive Oil Exhibition of Mediterrolio Members at Aloades Estate

POURNARI LARISSA, THESSALY, GREECE, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international olive oil network Mediterrolio is delighted to announce the official opening of the Permanent Olive Oil Exhibition of its members, hosted at Aloades Estate, in the greater Ossa Mountain area in Thessaly, Greece.The exhibition brings together selected olive oils from all over Greece and the Mediterranean countries, offering visitors a unique opportunity to discover the diversity, quality, and cultural heritage of olive oil in the Mediterranean.The exhibition is open all year round and is easily accessible, located just a short distance from the National Highway, providing comfort and convenience to all who wish to visit.As part of the exhibition, olive oil tastings are held, where anyone interested can explore the world of olive oil through a flavorful and educational experience. Participation in the tastings is available by online reservation through our website.This permanent exhibition is a new point of reference for professionals and enthusiasts of high-quality olive oil, as well as for every visitor seeking an authentic gastronomic experience in the heart of nature.Aloades Estate and the Mediterrolio network were recently honored with a distinction for their contribution to the culture, history, and values of Greek olive cultivation, awarded by the “EVOO in Tourism” awards of the Friends of Olive Oil & Olive Club – FILAIOS.For more information and reservations:Contact details:Tel.: +30 6932173572Email: info@aloades.comGoogle Profile: https://share.google/fCPvX0shmOLU7eD2U Websites: www.aloades.com and www.mediterrolio.com Facebook Pages: facebook.com/ktimaaloadesfacebook.com/mediterrolionetworkSincerely,Dimitris BesiosAloades Estate – Mediterrolio

Explore Private Olive Oil Tasting in Greece at Aloades Estate

