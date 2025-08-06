Journey Payroll & HR Expands Presence with New North Georgia location

New Franchisee owner, Craig Turnbull

Craig Turnbull Joins Journey Payroll & HR, Expanding Presence in the Southeast

Craig is the perfect fit for Journey, and it’s clear that his background in payroll sales is only part of the story.” — Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR is proud to welcome Craig Turnbull as he brings nearly 15 years of experience in payroll and HR solutions to our growing team. Originally from Colorado, Craig relocated to the Atlanta area with his family in 2024, and he’s excited to build strong partnerships with businesses throughout Georgia and the Southeast.After a successful career in corporate America, Craig is eager to create something meaningful and lasting, for both his family and the clients he serves. His passion for fostering genuine relationships with local businesses perfectly aligns with Journey’s values of personalized service and people-first solutions.Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, has expressed strong confidence in Craig’s future with the company. “Craig is the perfect fit for Journey, and it’s clear that his background in payroll sales is only part of the story. Average simply isn’t in his DNA, he’s a winner in every sense of the word. His drive, integrity, and care for people make him a natural addition to our culture. I’m thrilled to work alongside him as he builds something special for his clients and his family.”Craig brings a wealth of expertise in managing and scaling payroll service operations, with deep knowledge of payroll processing, tax compliance, and client service across a broad range of industries. His proven ability to deliver solutions that truly help the businesses he work with and build lasting client relationships has earned him a strong reputation in the industry.Journey’s Shareholder and President of Franchise Success, Matt DeSantis, says this about Craig joining Journey:“Craig is energetic, smart, and strategic and it’s clear he’s one of the hardest-working people in the industry. What stands out most is how much he genuinely cares. He takes time to truly understand people, listens carefully, and approaches everything with integrity. He’s the kind of person who doesn’t just build client lists, he builds meaningful partnerships.””Craig is the proud father of three, and outside of work, he enjoys running, kayaking, playing pickleball, and exploring trails with his dog, Ollie. He stays active in his local church through volunteer work and small groups and looks forward to serving the North Georgia community through service projects and mission trips.

