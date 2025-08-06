AGM Batteries For Cars Market Expanding With $15.38 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AGM Batteries For Cars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The AGM Batteries For Cars Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a consistent growth in the market size of agm batteries for cars market in the previous years. It is projected to increase from $12.02 billion in 2024 to $12.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include improvements in the global supply chain, the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles, changes in consumer preferences, economic considerations, and the need for reliability and durability.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for agm batteries for cars is predicted to witness a significant growth surge, ultimately reaching $15.38 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projection period include the progression towards vehicle electrification, strict emission standards, further development of start-stop systems, aftermarket services and developments, as well as government aid and incentives. The forecast period also anticipates key trends such as, the incorporation with superior vehicle electronics, a swift increase in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, improved performance and efficiency, expansion in commercial vehicle use, and a heightened emphasis on environmental conservation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The AGM Batteries For Cars Market?

The rise in the use of electric vehicles is predicted to spur the expansion of the market for AGM batteries for cars. Electric vehicles (EVs), which are powered by an electric motor that utilizes power stored in batteries, offer a greener substitute to conventional vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines. The surge in the adoption of electric vehicles is attributed to various factors including mounting environmental anxieties, government schemes promoting eco-friendly transportation, advancements in battery technology enabling more feasible use of electric vehicles, and the pursuit of energy self-sufficiency. Though AGM batteries used in electric cars have lesser energy density compared to their lithium-ion counterparts, they deliver maintenance-free functioning and improved safety. For instance, it has been reported by the Internal Energy Agency, an independent intergovernmental organization based in France, that the sales of electric cars exceeded 2.3 million in the first quarter of July 2023, representing a 25% climb from the corresponding period in the previous year. Projection for the end of 2023 indicates that sales might hit 14 million, thus reflecting a 35% annual increase, and the surge is predicted to hasten in the second part of the year. Consequently, the escalated use of electric vehicles is fuelling the expansion of the AGM batteries for cars market growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The AGM Batteries For Cars Market?

Major players in the AGM Batteries For Cars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• GS Yuasa International Ltd.

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Camel Group Co. Ltd

• leoch International Technology Limited Inc

• Hollingsworth and Vose

• FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A

• C and D Technologies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The AGM Batteries For Cars Industry?

Key players in the AGM batteries for automobiles sector are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge products, such as the innovative SLI-AGM battery for vehicles, to cater to various market demands. The upgraded SLI-AGM battery is crucial for car usage, facilitating engine ignition, lighting, and accessory power, making it well-suited for stop-start systems and diverse vehicle models. For example, Exide Industries Ltd, an Indian battery firm, debuted a superior Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery in July 2024, tailored explicitly for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) uses in the automobile industry. The newly launched SLI-AGM battery is designed to offer superior ignition power, improved durability, and potentially a longer lifespan than conventional lead-acid batteries. The release of these AGM batteries aligns with the growing request from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for high-efficiency battery solutions, especially for the latest vehicles featuring energy-conservation technologies like regenerative braking. In view of this launch targeting both national and international markets, Exide is making the final arrangements, reaffirming its dedication to addressing the shifting requirements for automotive batteries.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading AGM Batteries For Cars Market Segments

The agm batteries for carsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Stationary, Motive

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Electric Cars

3) By Voltage: Less Than 10 Volts, 10 Volts To 12 Volts, Above 12 Volts

4) By Sales Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Stationary: Backup Power Systems For Cars, Emergency Power Supply (Eps) For Automotive Applications, Automotive Electrical Backup For Hybrid And Electric Vehicles (Evs), Power Supply For Car Audio Systems And Other In-Vehicle Electronics

2) By Motive: Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (Sli) Batteries, Electric Vehicle (Ev) Batteries, Hybrid Vehicle (Hev) Batteries, Electric Start Batteries For Motorcycles And Small Vehicles, High-Performance Agm Batteries For Motorsports And Racing Applications

Which Regions Are Dominating The AGM Batteries For Cars Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the AGM batteries for cars global market, with Asia Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report includes an analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

