Satellite Modem Market 2025 : to Reflect Growth Potential with a Highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030

The satellite modem market was valued at $354.6 million in 2020, and is to reach at $1033.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Satellite Modem Market by Channel Type (SCPC Modem and MCPC Modem), Technology (VSAT, Satcom-on-the-move, Satcom-on-the-pause, and Others), Applications (Mobile & Backhaul, IP-trunking, Enterprise & Broadband, Media & Broadcast, and Others), and End User (Telecommunications, Marine, Military & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".The global satellite modem market was valued at $354.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1033.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. A satellite modem is an enhanced device used to transmit and receive communication signals to and from a satellite. Satellite modems are designed to offer communication solutions across remote areas across the Earth. Satellite modems or satellite internet modem are used across various sectors such as military, defense, government, mining, oil & gas, telecommunication, transportation, and others for ensuring secured transmission in communication. It exhibits more potential and is beneficial over traditional network communication solutions in terms of reliability high performance and wireless networks.Key Market Players:The satellite modem market size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Viasat Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Novelsat, Datum System, Hughes Networks Systems, Contech Telecommunications Corp., ST Engineering, Teledyne Technologies, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., and Work Microwave GmbH.Segmentation Analysis:The satellite modem market is segmented on the basis of satcom channel type, technology, application, end user, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The satellite modem market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The satellite modem market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the satellite modem industry.The Report will help the Readers:- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future satellite modem market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the satellite modem market condition in the tough time.- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.The research operandi of the global satellite modem market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all sectors across the globe. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices. Such factors affected the global satellite modem market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.According to satellite modem market research, the satcom-on-the-move segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The military & defense segments collectively accounted for around 35.6% market share in 2020. Surge in deployment of satellite communication solutions across defense sector has led the growth of the satcom-on-the-move segment; thereby, enhancing the satellite modem market growth.The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of this market. Rise in demand for satellite communication solution across various sectors has significantly propelled the demand for this market during the pandemic. However, the emergence of third wave of COVID-19 across U.S. and UK is anticipated to affect the growth of satellite modem market in 2022. Moreover, the telecommunication sector globally started to deploy satellite modem solution, and thus is expected to drive the growth of the satellite modem market analysis post pandemic. Region-wise, North America holds a significant share in the global satellite modem market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. The adoption of automatic identification system is expected to propel the growth of the satellite modem industry in this region. Moreover, rise in launch of LEO satellites and constellations in North America is anticipated to drive the satellite modem market trends in this region. The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global satellite modem market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. In 2020, the SCPC modem segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The military & defense and marine segments together accounted for around 51.1% of the satellite modem market share in 2020. The transportation & logistics segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. North America contributed for the major share in the the market, accounting for more than 40.3% share in 2020.

