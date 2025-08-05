PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2025 Hontiveros Calls on Congress to Reclaim Tariff Power as Rice Farmers Face Crisis Senator Risa Hontiveros today urged Congress to act swiftly and decisively to protect Filipino farmers by revoking the Executive's power to drastically lower rice import tariffs--an authority that led to the issuance of Executive Order No. 62, which slashed tariffs on imported rice from 35% to 15%. Hontiveros, together with Senator Francis Pangilinan, is pushing for the passage of Joint Resolution No. 2 to withdraw such delegated authority, citing mounting losses among local rice producers. "EO 62 may have been issued under delegated authority, but its effects have been devastating to our farmers," Hontiveros said. "Bumaha ng imported na bigas at dahil sa mababang presyo nito, labis na naapektuhan ang kanilang kabuhayan. Congress must withdraw that power or there may be no harvest by October. Farmers will refuse to plant, knowing they'll only incur losses," she added. According to Hontiveros, the Philippines imported a record 4.8 million metric tons of rice in 2024, making it the world's largest rice importer. "This massive influx, made cheaper by lower tariffs, undercuts our local farmers, many of whom now sell their palay for less than the cost of production." She emphasized the timing of EO 62's release in June 2024, just before global rice prices began to plummet. "Thai 5% broken rice was priced at USD 632 per metric ton when the EO was signed. Today, it's down to just USD 419. That's a 33% drop on top of the tariff cuts. It's a perfect storm for our farmers." Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Hontiveros said farmers were selling palay at just ₱16.90/kg in June 2025, down from over ₱24.90/kg the previous year which is far above the ₱13.38/kg average production cost in 2023, not including expenses for drying, transport, and storage. "Sa Mindoro at iba pang probinsya, halos wala nang kinikita ang ating mga magsasaka. They are planting at a loss," she warned. "If this continues, many will simply stop planting. Why invest when they know they can't recover their costs?" Hontiveros also expressed concern over the government's lack of clear plans to review or reverse the tariff cuts. "During budget deliberations, I repeatedly asked the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for concrete mechanisms to evaluate EO 62 and possibly raise tariffs again to protect our domestic producers. So far, we've heard nothing firm. Our farmers remain in limbo." She then emphasized that tariff-setting is a constitutional power of Congress under Article VI, Section 28(2). While the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) allows the President to adjust tariffs, Section 1608(f) of the law explicitly gives Congress the right to withdraw that authority via joint resolution. "Passing this Joint Resolution is a critical step to correct a policy that has proven detrimental to our food producers. I call on my colleagues in the Senate and House to convene caucuses and prioritize this issue. Hindi na natin ito pwedeng ipagpaliban pa," she concluded. Hontiveros, nanawagan sa Kongreso na Bawiin ang Tariff Power Upang Isalba ang Kabuhayan ng mga Lokal na Magsasaka Nanawagan si Senadora Risa Hontiveros sa Kongreso na agarang umaksyon para protektahan ang mga magsasakang Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng pagbawi sa kapangyarihan ng Ehekutibo na magbaba ng taripa sa inangkat na bigas. Ang kapangyarihang ito ay nagbunga sa paglalabas ng Executive Order No. 62, na nagpababa sa taripa ng imported na bigas mula 35% tungong 15%. Isinusulong ni Hontiveros, kasama si Senador Francis Pangilinan, ang pagpasa ng Joint Resolution No. 2 upang bawiin ang naturang delegated authority, dahil sa pagkalugi ng mga lokal na magsasaka. "EO 62 may have been issued under delegated authority, but its effects have been devastating to our farmers," ani Hontiveros. "Bumaha ng imported na bigas at dahil sa mababang presyo nito, labis na naapektuhan ang kanilang kabuhayan. Congress must withdraw that power or there may be no harvest by October. Farmers will refuse to plant, knowing they'll only incur losses," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Hontiveros, umabot sa 4.8 milyong metriko tonelada ng bigas ang inangkat ng Pilipinas noong 2024, dahilan upang manguna ang bansa bilang rice importer sa buong mundo. "This massive influx, made cheaper by lower tariffs, undercuts our local farmers, many of whom now sell their palay for less than the cost of production." Nabanggit din ni Hontiveros ang timing ng paglalabas ng EO 62 noong Hunyo 2024, bago pa man bumagsak ang pandaigdigang presyo ng bigas. "Thai 5% broken rice was priced at USD 632 per metric ton when the EO was signed. Today, it's down to just USD 419. That's a 33% drop on top of the tariff cuts. It's a perfect storm for our farmers." Batay sa datos mula sa Philippine Statistics Authority, sinabi ni Hontiveros na ibinebenta ng mga magsasaka ang palay sa halagang ₱16.90 kada kilo noong Hunyo 2025, mas mababa kumpara sa mahigit ₱24.90 kada kilo noong nakaraang taon--malayo sa average production cost na ₱13.38 kada kilo noong 2023, na hindi pa kasama ang gastos sa pagpapatuyo, transportasyon, at imbakan. "Sa Mindoro at iba pang probinsya, halos wala nang kinikita ang ating mga magsasaka. They are planting at a loss," babala niya. "If this continues, many will simply stop planting. Why invest when they know they can't recover their costs?" Ipinahayag din ni Hontiveros ang pangamba sa kawalan ng malinaw na plano ng gobyerno na repasuhin o baligtarin ang pagbawas sa taripa. "During budget deliberations, I repeatedly asked the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) for concrete mechanisms to evaluate EO 62 and possibly raise tariffs again to protect our domestic producers. So far, we've heard nothing firm. Our farmers remain in limbo." Binigyang-diin din ni Hontiveros na ang kapangyarihang magtakda ng taripa ay malinaw na nakasaad sa Saligang Batas bilang kapangyarihan ng Kongreso sa ilalim ng Artikulo VI, Seksyon 28(2). Bagamat pinapayagan ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) ang Pangulo na baguhin ang mga taripa, malinaw sa Seksyon 1608(f) ng batas na maaaring bawiin ng Kongreso ang kapangyarihang ito sa pamamagitan ng joint resolution. "Passing this Joint Resolution is a critical step to correct a policy that has proven detrimental to our food producers. I call on my colleagues in the Senate and House to convene caucuses and prioritize this issue. Hindi na natin ito pwedeng ipagpaliban pa," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros.

