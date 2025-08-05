Escudero: Statement on the signing of the enactment of the Government Optimization Act

PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2025 STATEMENT ON THE SIGNING OF THE ENACTMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT OPTIMIZATION ACT The signing of Republic Act 12231 or the Government Optimization Act marks a pivotal step toward a more efficient and responsive bureaucracy. This reform is designed to eliminate overlapping mandates and streamline operations across government agencies, ensuring faster and more effective service delivery to the public. Contrary to misconceptions, the law is not about downsizing or cost-cutting. Its core intent is to transform government into a well-coordinated system--one that removes institutional bottlenecks and empowers agencies to serve with greater agility and purpose. Under this law, the President is granted authority for five years to reorganize the executive branch. This includes the power to merge, consolidate, transfer, split, scale down, abolish, or create agencies as needed to optimize governance. Certain sectors are exempt from the program, including teaching and teaching-related positions in public schools and universities, as well as military and uniformed personnel. Constitutional bodies, the judiciary, legislature, and local government units are also excluded, though they may voluntarily adopt similar reforms. Ultimately, the law promotes career advancement and professional growth among government personnel. By fostering a culture of merit and performance, it aims to inspire public servants to work with renewed dedication for the Filipino people. Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero August 5, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.