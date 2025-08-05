PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2025 Gatchalian on revised Anti-Bullying IRR: Schools must enforce stronger anti-bullying measures "Following the signing of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013's revised implementing rules and regulations, I strongly urge all schools to immediately enforce tougher anti-bullying measures. Hindi na tayo papayag na manatiling 'bullying capital of the world.' These efforts must go hand in hand with the full implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, through School-Based Mental Health Programs, Care Centers in every school, and licensed school counselors nationwide. Walang batang dapat matakot pumasok sa paaralan. Dapat ito'y maging ligtas na kanlungan ng pangarap at pag-asa."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.