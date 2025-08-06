Submit Release
Gatchalian: Strategic alliance with India can bring opportunities, jobs to Filipinos

August 6, 2025

"A strategic partnership between the Philippines and India is a testament to the deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. With India being a global leader in information technology and pharmaceuticals, and the Philippines having a young, English-proficient, and tech-savy workforce, this collaboration can open doors to new investments and knowledge exchange.

Inaasahan nating magbubunga ito ng mga oportunidad tulad ng mga bagong negosyo, teknolohiya, at trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan. Ang ganitong pagtutulungan ay hindi lamang simbolo ng magandang ugnayan, kundi isang hakbang tungo sa mas maunlad na Pilipinas."

