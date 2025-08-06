PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2025 Statement of Sen. Ping Lacson on the House's Motion for Reconsideration Regarding VP Duterte's Impeachment Case More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/06/on-the-houses-motion-for-reconsideration-regarding-vp-dutertes-impeachment-case/ My position to respect and not disobey the Supreme Court ruling on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has not changed, and will not change for the same reason which I stated earlier. That said, I read the motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives through Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe, and I would say I am in agreement with my legal staff and other legal observers that it was very well-written and argued why the Court should take a second look at the case at bar. As for the impending Senate debate on this issue, it is best to exercise prudence and wait for the Supreme Court to rule with finality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.