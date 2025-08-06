Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,323 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Ping Lacson on the House's Motion for Reconsideration Regarding VP Duterte's Impeachment Case

PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release
August 6, 2025

Statement of Sen. Ping Lacson on the House's Motion for Reconsideration Regarding VP Duterte's Impeachment Case

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/06/on-the-houses-motion-for-reconsideration-regarding-vp-dutertes-impeachment-case/

My position to respect and not disobey the Supreme Court ruling on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has not changed, and will not change for the same reason which I stated earlier.

That said, I read the motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives through Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe, and I would say I am in agreement with my legal staff and other legal observers that it was very well-written and argued why the Court should take a second look at the case at bar.

As for the impending Senate debate on this issue, it is best to exercise prudence and wait for the Supreme Court to rule with finality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Ping Lacson on the House's Motion for Reconsideration Regarding VP Duterte's Impeachment Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more